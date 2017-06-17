

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man who sexually assaulted a woman after offering her a blessing and telling her that she needed to be “cleansed” of her ex-husband may be responsible for at least two other attacks in the same neighbourhood, police say.

Police released a surveillance camera image of the suspect last week in connection with the May 23 sexual assault of a 37-year-old woman at an apartment building near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue.

At the time, police alleged that the suspect began conversing with the woman in an elevator and informed her that she needed a blessing. Police said that he then followed her to her apartment and told her that she needed to be “cleansed” of her ex-husband before sexually assaulting her inside the apartment.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said that two new complainants have come forward since the initial publication of the man’s image.

The first victim, a 27-year-old woman, was reportedly walking to her residence along York Hill Boulevard in Thornhill at around 11:30 p.m. on May 22 when she was approached by a man who asked if he could bless her.

Police say the woman refused, at which point the man assaulted her and offered another blessing.

The woman then kept walking but the man gave chased, following her up to her residence.

Police say the man eventually left after the woman’s dog began barking.

The other incident happened on the afternoon of May 24 at a home near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue.

Police say a man knocked on the door and asked the 38-year-old woman who answered whether he could give her a blessing.

He then allegedly walked into the entryway and sexually assaulted the woman.

Police have released surveillance camera footage of the suspect in that incident.