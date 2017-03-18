Amber Alert for missing eight-year-old boy cancelled after child found safe
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 11:41AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 18, 2017 11:55AM EDT
An Amber Alert for an 8-year-old boy who police believed may have been abducted by his father has been cancelled after the child was found safe.
The boy had been last seen in the town of Embrun, which is located just outside of Ottawa.
An Amber Alert was issued sometime after 11 a.m., however it was cancelled a short time later.