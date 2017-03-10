

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An Amber Alert has been issued after a vehicle with a four-year-old girl inside was stolen from outside a North York residence.

Police say that the black 2008 Toyota Camry was left running outside the home on Romanway Crescent near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue at around 6 a.m. when it was taken.

The girl, identified as Christina Nyuyen, was in a car seat in the vehicle at the time.

“It looks like this may have been a crime of opportunity. We have a parent who was loading their child into the car and they stepped inside to get another child,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 on Friday morning. “We have seen this before. Typically, when the culprit realizes their mistake they abandoned the car. We are hoping to find that car quickly. It’s -4 C and there could be a scared four year old girl in an abandoned car. We need to get to her as quickly as possible.”

The girl is described as about three-feet tall with black shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, pink pants and a white hat.

Police say that they do not believe there is a family issue at play.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to immediately call 9-1-1.

The vehicle has rust on its front passenger side. It has Ontario licence plate #BHBH392.

Hopkinson said that police officers are scouring the neighbourhood for any signs of the car or the girl but are also asking the public to be on the lookout.

The Amber Alert was issued at around 7:30 a.m.