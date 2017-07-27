

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A union representing hundreds of baggage handlers at Pearson International Airport could go on strike tonight should members reject the latest offer from their employer.

Teamsters Local 419 filed a 72-hour strike notice on Monday and will be in a legal position to walk off the job as of 9:30 p.m.

The workers, which include baggage and cargo handlers and cabin cleaners, are all employees of Swissport. The company is contracted to service 30 of the 74 airlines at Pearson.

“Right now both sides are very far apart,” Teamsters Local 419 Vice President Harjinder Badial told CP24 on Thursday morning. “There is a lot of monetary and non-monetary issues and quite frankly our members have been mistreated, they have been disrespected.”

Swissport has tendered a final offer to the union but Badial said that leadership will ask members to reject that offer when they vote this morning.

He said despite working through the weekend to find some “middle ground” with Swissport, negotiators on both sides remain “extremely far apart.”

Further aggravating matters, he said, is Swissport’s decision to hire 250 temporary workers since May. “On Monday we asked what the plan is with these agency workers and the company told us that once we have an agreement these guys are gone. That’s a clear signal to us that these guys are just here to replace our jobs,” “Badial said.

The Greater Toronto Ariports Authority has previously said that they do have a “contingency plan” in place in the event of a labour disruption.

Teamsters Local 419 has about 700 members.