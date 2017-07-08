

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police forensic experts are investigating after the body of a man was found floating in a marina in Ashbridges Bay on Saturday morning.

A staff sergeant from 55 Division said police were called to the Toronto Hydroplane and Sailing Club at 20 Ashbridges Bay Park Road at about 7 a.m. for a report of a body floating in the water.

Forensic experts and the marine unit responded to the scene.

The age of the man has not yet been determined. A process to identify the man is underway.

Police say they are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the discovery.