Body of man found floating in marina in Ashbridges Bay
An ambulance is seen at a marina in Ashbridges Bay Park on July 8, 2017. (CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 8, 2017 10:10AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 8, 2017 10:12AM EDT
Toronto police forensic experts are investigating after the body of a man was found floating in a marina in Ashbridges Bay on Saturday morning.
A staff sergeant from 55 Division said police were called to the Toronto Hydroplane and Sailing Club at 20 Ashbridges Bay Park Road at about 7 a.m. for a report of a body floating in the water.
Forensic experts and the marine unit responded to the scene.
The age of the man has not yet been determined. A process to identify the man is underway.
Police say they are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the discovery.