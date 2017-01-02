

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





A Canadian killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul has been identified by family members as a Milton, Ont. woman.

The attack occurred outside the Reina club at around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed last night that a Canadian was among the 39 killed it the attack. As many as 70 others were wounded.

"We mourn with the people of Turkey today and with all countries who lost citizens in this vicious attack," Trudeau said in a released statement.

"We also grieve the senseless loss of a Canadian citizen and remain steadfast in our determination to work with allies and partners to fight terrorism and hold perpetrators to account."

Family members confirmed to CTV News late Monday afternoon that Alaa Al-Muhandis had been killed in the attack.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the mass shooting attack on Monday.

- With files from The Associated Press.