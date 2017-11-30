

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The proposed city budget for 2018 will be unveiled for the first time today as members of the budget committee meet at city hall.

Budget Chief Gary Crawford is expected to table the proposed tax-supported operating budget for 2018 as well as the preliminary capital budget for 2018-2027 at today’s meeting.

The contents of the budget are not immediately clear, though Mayor John Tory has repeatedly said that he wants to limit property tax increases to around the rate of inflation.

Last year council approved a budget that included a two per cent property tax hike, though several councillors pushed for a higher increase that would have allowed for additional spending on programs and services.

After today’s meeting, budget committee will meet another four times over the next two-and-a-half weeks to review specific aspects of the budget.

Public consultations on the proposed budgets will then be held from Jan. 8-10.

The budget will ultimately go to city council for final approval on Feb. 12.