

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Firefighters are battling a massive five-alarm blaze at a racket club in the city’s Deer Park neighbourhood.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the Badminton & Racquet Club of Toronto on St. Clair Avenue near Yonge Street at around 9:20 a.m.

According to Toronto Fire Captain David Eckerman, crews arrived to find heavy smoke billowing out of the roof of the two-storey building.

Eckerman said that firefighters initially scaled the side of the building in order to fight the blaze from the roof but had to step back after determining that it was not structurally sound and was at risk of “imminent collapse.”

Firefighters are now using aerial ladders to access the fire from above, according to Eckerman.

"The fire is burning within the voids of the ceiling, which makes it difficult," he told CP24. "The smoke and flame is also impinging on nearby buildings so there are exposures that need to be protected as well."

Eckerman said the south end of the roof has completely collapsed and the remaining portion continues to burn.

The racket club has been evacuated, as has a nearby condominium on Yonge Street south of St. Clair Avenue.

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said that crews are fighting the fire defensively with their “principal goal” being to keep it to spreading to adjoining buildings.

“We are dealing with a number of structural integrity and potential collapse issues. I am not aware of a large scale collapse but we are prepared for that,” Pegg said. “Our firefighters are working outside a collapse zone and we are making sure our crews are safe in case the collapse situation worsens.”

Those displaced by the fire are currently being housed in a nearby restaurant, according to police.

According to Pegg, one firefighter sustained a “slip and fall” related injury but did not require transportation to hospital.

The Badminton & Racquet Club of Toronto was founded in 1924 and had recently undergone renovations.

St. Clair Avenue is closed in both directions at Yonge Street as crews continue to battle the fire.