Death of 70-year-old woman in Pickering deemed a homicide
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 28, 2017 9:15AM EDT
Durham police say that they are investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon as a homicide.
Police were dispatched to a residence on Brandy Court at around 1:30 p.m. in order to check on the well-being of those inside.
Once on scene, police found the body of a woman with obvious signs of trauma.
The woman, identified as Bodwatie Persaud, was subsequently pronounced dead on scene.
Police say that a male was arrested at the residence and is expected to face charges in connection with Persaud’s death.
In a news release issued Friday, police said that they believe the homicide is “domestic related” and are not looking for any additional suspects.