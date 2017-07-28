

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police say that they are investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon as a homicide.

Police were dispatched to a residence on Brandy Court at around 1:30 p.m. in order to check on the well-being of those inside.

Once on scene, police found the body of a woman with obvious signs of trauma.

The woman, identified as Bodwatie Persaud, was subsequently pronounced dead on scene.

Police say that a male was arrested at the residence and is expected to face charges in connection with Persaud’s death.

In a news release issued Friday, police said that they believe the homicide is “domestic related” and are not looking for any additional suspects.