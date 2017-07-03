

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Rapper Drake thrilled a large crowd at Nathan Phillips Square Sunday night when he made a surprise appearance at an outdoor concert.

Thousands of people were gathered at the square for the third day in a free concert series celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday.

In the final hour of the concert, a number of acts signed to Drake’s OVO Sound label took to the stage, including R&B duo dvsn, Roy Wood and Majid Jordan.

Drake himself was not slated to appear. However at around 10 p.m. , the rapper burst onto the stage, drawing screams and applause from the packed crowd.

The multi-Grammy Award winner performed several hits and spoke to the enthusiastic audience.

“I’ve been so grateful, you know. I’ve been all over the world. I’ve seen every artist and their fan base and what they call home. I’m just so happy that I’m from a place where we really love each other, you know,” the Toronto-born rapper told the crowd.

His performance lasted about 10 minutes and was followed by a planned fireworks display, which he stayed to watch with the crowd.

Some of the other performers who have hit the stage at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend include Barenaked Ladies, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Ron Sexsmith.