

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Scarborough’s own The Weeknd has given his home turf the ultimate nod -- showcasing two of Toronto’s architectural wonders in the backdrop to his new music video.

The video for ‘Secrets,’ off his 2016 album Starboy, shows off the unique architecture of both the Toronto Reference Library and the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus.

Dressed in all black, the video begins at the Toronto Reference Library where The Weeknd is seen peering over the banister of one of the library’s many floors and occasionally descending from its crimson elevators.



The Weeknd inside an elevator at the Toronto Reference Library. (TheWeekndVEVO/YouTube)

Designed by Raymond Moriyama, the library opened in 1977 and has long been admired for its open-concept layout and atmosphere.

Through the lens of director Pedro Martin-Calero, the library’s massive atrium and numerous staircases are highlighted.

The Grammy-award winner eventually takes the video’s love-triangle narrative even closer to his roots – University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus.



The Weeknd walks around Scarborough's U of T campus. (TheWeekndVEVO/YouTube)

Walking through the snow-covered ground outside the campus, the video shows off the school’s distinct concrete architecture.

The video’s release shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to diehard Weeknd fans though, as his brief appearance shooting the scenes made their way to social media back in February.