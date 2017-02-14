

A massive six-alarm fire at a historic racquet club in the city’s Deer Park neighbourhood has been contained but about 120 firefighters remain on high alert as they work to keep the active blaze from spreading to adjoining buildings, Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the Badminton & Racquet Club of Toronto on St. Clair Avenue near Yonge Street at around 9:20 a.m.

Firefighters initially climbed the side of the building using ladders and were fighting the blaze from the roof but were ordered to vacate the premises amid structural concerns.

The fire, in turn, sent large plumes of smoke into the air and resulted in the collapse of the southern portion of the building’s roof.

According to Pegg, firefighters will use heavy excavation equipment to knock down another part of the building and gain access to the flames.

“We are confident that the fire is contained. We have worked very, very hard and continue to work very, very hard to ensure that there is no spread to adjoining structures,” he told reporters on Tuesday afternoon. “That priority will not change.”

For the last several hours, firefighters have been spraying water on the blaze from atop aerial ladders and from inside condominium units in an adjacent building.

Pegg said that crews are fighting the fire defensively with the “principal goal” of keeping it from spreading to adjoining buildings.

As for the racquet club itself, Pegg said the building has sustained “extraordinary” damage and will likely burn to the ground.

“There is still a very active fire. We are still dealing with a very significant amount of burning, there is a very high volume of fire, a lot of heat and a lot of smoke,” he said. “We aren’t even at the point where we are dealing with hot spots; we are dealing with a live fire suppression.”

Numerous buildings evacuated

The racquet club was evacuated at the outset of the fire and a nearby condominium building on Yonge Street south of St. Clair Avenue was evacuated a short time later.

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Pegg said that the evacuation area is “continuing to expand” with numerous buildings now impacted. The number of buildings that have been evacuated, however, is not clear.

“The decision on the evacuation zone is happening literally on a minute-by-minute basis,” Pegg said.

Though crews have been able to contain the fire, Pegg said that the risk of it spreading to nearby buildings is “not over” and that firefighters have contingency plans in place in case that happens.

He said that heavy winds have contributed to the acceleration and spread of a raging fire, which could ultimately take hours to get under control. He said that it is possible that firefighters will remain on scene until tomorrow morning.

“We have some very, very exhausted firefighters and we are planning now for rehabilitation and how we are going to look after our own people,” he said. “We will see some additional flow through resources over the next while.”

One firefighter sustained a back injury while battling the blaze and has been taken to hospital as a precaution. All occupants of the club, meanwhile, are safe and accounted for and are being housed in a nearby restaurant. The TTC also says that it has sent four buses to the scene to shelter displaced residents.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this point but in a memo sent to members of the club, the chief operating officer of the facility said that it appears to have originated in the main lounge in the southeast corner of the building.

“At this moment the full extent of the damage is unknown, but it will be substantial,” Paul Cadieux wrote. “Toronto Fire Services have informed me that the club will remain closed until the structural integrity of the building can be determined.”

Club was founded in 1924

The Badminton & Racquet Club of Toronto was founded in 1924 and had recently undergone renovations.

Prior to housing the racquet club, the building served as a streetcar storage facility for the Toronto & York Radial Railway and then the TTC. During this time, it was known as the Deer Park carhouse. According to TTC spokesperson Brad Ross, the building dates back to the late 1800’s.

“This is devastating for those of us who love this neighbourhood,” Josh Matlow, who is the city councillor for the area, told CP24 at the scene. “It is surreal to see the heart of our community with a dark plume around it but thank goodness that there are no fatalities or injuries at this point. Our hope is simply that everyone remains safe.”

A longtime member of the Badminton & Racquet Club of Toronto, meanwhile, told CP24 on Tuesday that she is heartbroken to see the building destroyed.

“My parents were members, I have been a member. It is just such a family club,” Wendy Jarvis said. “This is going to be devastating for the next little while for all of us but we are going to rebuild. We are a tight group and we will make it better.”

Tory visits fire site

Though the immediate area surrounding the building is largely commercial, there are several residential buildings in the vicinity.

Visiting the site late on Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Tory said that most of the displaced residents have went elsewhere but he said that the city will work to find shelter for the small number of people who have nowhere else to go.

“We want to make sure that people have a place to go, even just to get a meal,” he said. “We will talk to the local churches, which operate some ‘Out of the Cold’ type programs, and the Red Cross and make sure they are looked after.”

Tory said the scale of the fire is “almost unprecedented” and credited emergency personnel with keeping it from spreading. He said he has already personally thanked a number of firefighters on scene and will continue to do so.

“Thank you from all the people from Toronto for working as a team with a great deal of courage and determination to deal with a very difficult situation,” he said.

St. Clair Avenue is closed in both directions at Yonge Street as crews continue to battle the fire.

St. Clair Station has also been closed due to the fire and subway trains are bypassing it.