Chicken strips recalled due to incorrect label instruction
Hampton House chicken strips have been recalled. (Photo provided by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency).
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 5:39AM EST
OTTAWA - Hampton House brand chicken strips are being recalled due to possible hazardous bacteria that could cause illness.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the oven preparation instructions on the label are incorrect and should read: "Preheat to 204C (400F)."
The affected chicken strips are sold in 1.5 kilogram boxes and carry best-before dates from Jan. 20, 2018 up to and including Feb. 11, 2018
They are sold at Costco warehouses in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.
The CFIA says no illnesses have been reported as a result of eating these chicken strips, which should be returned to the store where purchased.
The recall was initiated by the manufacturer, JD Sweid Foods of Waterloo, Ont.
