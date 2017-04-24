

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Longo’s is recalling some of its ground meat products due to a possible risk of E. coli contamination.

In a news release issued Sunday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the recalled products were sold from the Longo Brothers Fruit Market located at 5636 Glen Erin Drive in Mississauga.

A full list of recalled meat products can be found here.

The latest recall is in addition to a recall issued on Friday for ground veal products sold at the store.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products.

The CFIA warns that food contaminated with E. coli may not appear to be spoiled. Symptoms of E. coli include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and diarrhea. More severe symptoms include seizures or stroke and in extreme cases, the illness can be fatal.

Members of the public looking for more information on the recall can contact the CFIA by filling out an online form on the agency’s website.