Warning issued after more sundae cups recalled over Listeria risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning the public not to consume Wholesome Farms' Vanilla Sundae Cups due to possible Listeria contamination. (Source: CFIA)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 5:20AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 12, 2017 5:21AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says more varieties of Wholesome Farms' sundae cups have been recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.
The agency announced earlier this month that Central Smith Creamery was recalling its Wholesome Farms brand of strawberry sundae cups in 115-millilitre packages.
In a news release Tuesday, the agency says the recall warning was updated to 115-millilitre vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, butterscotch, orange sherbet, lime sherbet and chocolate sundae cups.
It says those flavours sold in packs of 48 were are also affected.
The CFIA says the additional products were recalled after the agency conducted its food safety investigation.
The agency says the desserts were sold in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and possibly nationally. It also advises food service establishments such as hospitals and nursing homes to stop serving the dessert.
Contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
The CFIA says no illnesses have been reported.
