Social media plea brings in loads of Star Wars Kraft Dinner for B.C. boy with autism
Boxes of donated Star Wars Kraft Dinner are pictured in this Instagram post (reedbotwright /Instagram)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 4:28PM EST
NANAIMO, B.C. - Hundreds of boxes of a limited-edition pasta now fill the home of a family in Nanaimo, B.C., following a plea to help their autistic son.
Reed Botwright put out a call on social media last week when he and his wife could not track down any more boxes of Star Wars Kraft Dinner, one of the only foods their six-year-old son Everett will eat.
Everett is on the autism spectrum, and Botwright says he has issues with the taste, smell and texture of many foods, so his parents were ecstatic when he specifically requested the cheesy noodles.
Botwright says the response to his posts has been incredible, with people around the world - including Canadian actor William Shatner - sharing the little boy's story.
The family has received more than 500 boxes of the special KD over the past week, including 411 that were shipped to Vancouver Island from Real Canadian Superstores in B.C.'s Lower Mainland and delivered in plastic totes so the family can safely store them.
Botwright says they have also messages of support from individuals around the globe, including people who have kids on the autism spectrum and have offered tips and encouragement.
Okay, this is a bit of a call for help. I'm putting this out to the interwebz and social netz for some assistance. As many of you know, this cutey here, Everett, is a truly unique little dude. He's on the autism spectrum and one of his quirks revolves around food. He doesn't each much, if anything, at all. It's a struggle to get him his essential nutrients, and unlike most kids, no amount of "tough love" or "no treats until you eat your veggies" will work to coerce him to expand his diet. So, when we go through the grocery store and he says, "I want to try that," we rejoice! And, thanks to the power of marketing, he gravitated towards this Star Wars Kraft Dinner. Now, it's never a slam dunk once he's found something as to whether or not he will actually eat it. But he love this stuff! But here's the rub: we bought a ton of this, all we could find, at the local Walmart. Here is Everett holding the last box we could find in Nanaimo! This is where we need your help. Do you know where we can find more? We're desperate! See it in a store? Tell us, and we'll go there! Have some left over? Send it to us, we'll pay! Know someone who works at the Kraft factory? Don't do anything illegal, but if a box just happens to fall off of a truck, I know a redhead who would be very happy… All kidding aside, anything you can do to help is hugely appreciated! Tag friends, share and spread this to the far reaches of the webz! These were on the shelf not too long ago, so I think the odds are good we can find them somewhere. Thank you all!
More Human Interest News
Top Lifestyle News
- Transplant specialist observes spike in number of organ donors who died from drug overdoses
- Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,000 years old
- Air Canada says low loonie not deterring Canadians from travelling to U.S.
- WestJet pilot orders pizza for rerouted Air Canada passengers in Fredericton
- WHO declares end to yellow fever outbreak in Congo, Angola