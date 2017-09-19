Air Canada seeking bank credit card partner for new loyalty program
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 9:14AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 19, 2017 9:15AM EDT
MONTREAL - Air Canada says it is launching a search for a co-branded credit card partner for its new loyalty program.
The Montreal-based airline says it will be inviting key financial institutions to participate in a request for proposals to join the launch of the program in 2020.
Air Canada (TSX:AC) has served notice that it plans to end its relationship with Aeroplan parent Aimia (TSX:AIM).
Operating its own loyalty program is expected to deliver a pre-tax net present value of $2 billion to $2.5 billion over 15 years.
The move was announced Tuesday ahead of the company's annual investor day.
