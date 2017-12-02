Man, 18, charged after male arrives at Oakville hospital with stab wound
A Halton Regional Police cruiser is pictured. (CP24/David Ritchie)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 3:31PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 2, 2017 3:47PM EST
Halton Regional Police say a male is in serious condition and recovering from surgery after he was stabbed in the lower torso during a fight in a home in northwest Oakville early Saturday morning.
At about 2 a.m. Saturday morning, police were called to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital after a male arrived there with a stab wound to the lower torso.
Investigators allege a fight ensued earlier in the night at a home in the northwest part of the city.
The assailant and the victim are known to each other.
Later on Saturday, an 18-year-old male suspect identified as Evan Wright, of Brampton was arrested and charged.
He faces one count of attempted murder and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.