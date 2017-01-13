Man caught driving110 km/h over limit in Halton Hills
A Halton Regional Police Service officer is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 5:10PM EST
HALTON HILLS, Ont. - It wasn't a good Friday the 13th for a driver in Halton Hills, Ont.
Police say a man was pulled over early Friday morning for allegedly travelling at 110 km/h over the posted speed limit in the town west of Toronto.
They say an officer assigned to impaired enforcement clocked a vehicle at 170 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.
Halton police say the driver has been charged with speeding and stunt driving.
His driver's licence has been suspended for seven days and the vehicle was towed and seized for a week.