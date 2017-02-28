

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man who was convicted of second-degree murder in the so-called honour killing of his 16-year-old daughter in Mississauga a decade ago has died in prison.

Correctional Services of Canada has confirmed that 67-year-old Muhammad Parvez died on Feb. 23 in a regional hospital near Kingston.

The death is not considered suspicious.

Parvez had been serving a life sentence at Beaver Creek Institution in connection with the 2007 death of his daughter Aqsa Parvez. His son, Waqas Parvez, is also serving a life sentence in connection with the homicide.

At a sentencing hearing in 2010, Superior Court Justice Bruce Durno said Parvez and his son committed the crime to avoid "what they perceived as the community embarrassment of not being able to control a young woman they believed was rebellious.”