

Courtney Greenberg, CP24.com





A man in his 50s has died after an industrial accident in the Deer Park neighbourhood on Friday.

The man was working at a job site in the St. Clair Avenue and Oriole Road area when he was involved in an elevator accident, paramedics said.

The man had trouble breathing and was found without vital signs, police said.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner and the Ministry of Labour have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.