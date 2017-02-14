

Chris Fox, CP24.com





About 80 firefighters are battling a massive six-alarm blaze at a historic racquet club in the city’s Deer Park neighbourhood.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the Badminton & Racquet Club of Toronto on St. Clair Avenue near Yonge Street at around 9:20 a.m. and was quickly upgraded to a five-alarm call. It was then upgraded to a six-alarm call at around noon.

According to Toronto Fire Captain David Eckerman, crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke billowing out of the roof of the two-storey building.

Eckerman said that firefighters initially climbed the side of the building using ladders and were fighting the blaze from the roof but had to step back after determining that it was not structurally sound and was at risk of “imminent collapse.”

Firefighters are now using aerial ladders to access the fire from above, according to Eckerman.

Aerial footage from the scene also shows that firefighters are battling the blaze from the rooftop of a nearby building.

"The fire is burning within the voids of the ceiling, which makes it difficult," Eckerman told CP24. "The smoke and flame is also impinging on nearby buildings so there are exposures that need to be protected as well."

Eckerman said the south end of the roof has completely collapsed and the remaining portion continues to burn.

The racquet club was evacuated at the outset of the fire and a nearby condominium building on Yonge Street south of St. Clair Avenue was evacuated a short time later.

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said that the evacuation area is “continuing to expand” with numerous buildings now impacted. The number of buildings that have been evacuated, however, is not clear.

“As the wind direction changes and as the smoke conditions change we are moving people and we will continue to do that,” Pegg said, noting that it is a very fluid situation.

Pegg said that crews are fighting the fire defensively with the “principal goal” of keeping it from spreading to adjoining buildings.

He said that the racquet club itself has sustained “extraordinary” damage and that saving the building is no longer a priority.

“We are dealing with a number of structural integrity and potential collapse issues. I am not aware of a large scale collapse but we are prepared for that,” Pegg said. “Our firefighters are working outside a collapse zone and we are making sure our crews are safe in case the collapse situation worsens.”

All occupants of building accounted for

Pegg said that one firefighter sustained a “slip and fall” related injury but did not require transportation to hospital. All occupants of the club, meanwhile, are safe and accounted for and are being housed in a nearby restaurant. The TTC also says that it has sent four buses to the scene to shelter displaced residents.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this point but in a memo sent to members of the club, the chief operating officer of the facility said that it appears to have originated in the main lounge in the southeast corner of the building.

“At this moment the full extent of the damage is unknown, but it will be substantial,” Paul Cadieux wrote. “Toronto Fire Services have informed me that the club will remain closed until the structural integrity of the building can be determined.”

Though crews have been able to contain the fire so far, Pegg said that the risk of it spreading to nearby buildings is “not over” and that firefighters have contingency plans in place in case that happens.

He said that heavy winds have contributed to the acceleration and spread of a raging fire, which could ultimately take “a number of hours” to get under control.

“We have some very, very exhausted firefighters and we are planning now for rehabilitation and how we are going to look after our own people,” he said. “We will see some additional flow through resources over the next while.”

Club was founded in 1924

The Badminton & Racquet Club of Toronto was founded in 1924 and had recently undergone renovations.

Prior to housing the racquet club, the building served as a storage facility for the Toronto & York Radial Railway and then the TTC. According to TTC spokesperson Brad Ross, the building dates back to the late 1800’s.

“This is devastating for those of us who love this neighbourhood,” Josh Matlow, who is the city councillor for the area, told CP24 at the scene. “It is surreal to see the heart of our community with a dark plume around it but thank goodness that there are no fatalities or injuries at this point. Our hope is simply that everyone remains safe.”

St. Clair Avenue is closed in both directions at Yonge Street as crews continue to battle the fire.

St. Clair Station has also been closed due to the fire and subway trains are bypassing it.

Matlow said that residents should avoid the area so emergency personnel have the necessary space to do their jobs.

“My message to anyone who doesn’t have any business in this area is that if you smell smoke, you are too close to the scene and let emergency personnel due their jobs,” he said.