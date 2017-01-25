

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Canadian Mental Health Association’s Toronto branch has launched a new online training program aimed at educating employees in the justice sector on mental health.

The goal of the program, which offers training to lawyers, paralegals, those who work in courthouses, staff at legal or probation offices and other justice sector professionals, is to remove “communication barriers that persons with mental health disabilities may encounter when they interact with the broader justice sector.”

The online training program was officially launched at an event on Tuesday at Old City Hall.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Steve Lurie, executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association, described the need for the new program.

“We found that most people in the justice sector had little formal training in understanding mental health and addictions, and how to respond to individuals experiencing these issues. Many learned through trial and error,” Lurie said in the release.

“After extensive consultation, we have come up with a resource that has something for everybody.”

The site features videos, tips sheets and questions for those who use the resource, he added.

Development of the program was funded through the Ontario government’s EnAbling Change program.