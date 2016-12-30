

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





One person has died following a three-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill Friday afternoon, York Regional Police have confirmed.

It happened on Leslie Street near West Wilmot Street, just north of Highway 7, shortly before 5 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.

Three people were transported to hospital as a result. Police confirmed shortly after 8 p.m. that one of the patients had subsequently died in hospital. Information on the age and gender of the deceased was not immediately provided.

The two other patients remain in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Leslie Street remains closed between Highway 7 and East Beaver Creek Drive for the continuing investigation.