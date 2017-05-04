

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 29-year-old Newmarket man is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of two teenaged victims.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation last month after a teenaged female came forward to report that she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her.

Police say that during that investigation they became aware of a second teen victim who reported that she had been sexually assaulted by the same suspect back in 2015.

Jason Vilneff was then arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Police say that the alleged sexual assaults took place in Richmond Hill and Newmarket.

Police say that they want to ensure that there are no additional victims and are therefore asking anyone with information to come forward.