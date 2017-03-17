

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Dr. Ferdinand "Fred" Mejilla died in hospital after he was shot inside his chiropractic clinic in Burlington on Thursday afternoon, Halton police say.

Mejilla, 50, owned Mejilla Chiropractic Clinic on Plains Road East and White Oak Drive.

He and another man were shot around noon on Thursday, investigators said.

The suspect, David Williamson remains in critical condition at Hamilton General Hospital with what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Williamson, 44, was a one-time patient at the clinic, according to a police release.

A witness at the clinic told CP24 yesterday that he heard a total of two to three gunshots.

Police are investigating the cause of the shooting.

Anyone with information are asked to call police at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.