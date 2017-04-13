1 injured in head on collision in Rexdale
A man believed to be in his 50s was taken to hospital with minor back injuries, paramedics say. (Erika L./Twitter)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 5:00PM EDT
A man suffered minor injuries in a head on collision in Rexdale on Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., Toronto police say.
A man believed to be in his 50s was taken to hospital with minor back injuries, according to paramedics.
Investigators closed the intersection to clean-up debris caused by the accident.
The roadway has since reopened.