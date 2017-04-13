

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A man suffered minor injuries in a head on collision in Rexdale on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., Toronto police say.

A man believed to be in his 50s was taken to hospital with minor back injuries, according to paramedics.

Investigators closed the intersection to clean-up debris caused by the accident.

The roadway has since reopened.