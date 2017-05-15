

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A suspect has been arrested, while three men were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at Scarborough Town Centre TTC station on Monday night.

The altercation broke out at the rear entrance to the mall at McCowan Road and Ellesmere Road around 8 p.m.

A man believed to be in 20s was stabbed several times in the chest, Toronto paramedics told CP24.

He was taken to a local trauma centre, alongside another victim who was also stabbed in the chest.

The third victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, paramedics said. He suffered a stab wound to the arm, investigators said.

The trio remain in stable condition.

A Toronto man has been arrested in connection with the incident, Toronto police Sgt. Mike Williams told CP24 at the scene.

"There was two groups involved in some sort of altercation," Williams said. "We're trying to piece that together right now."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300.