

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A male construction worker was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a panel fell on him at an East Bayfront construction site.

At 11:30 a.m., a man in his 40s was pinned by the panel at Queens Quay and Lower Jarvis Street, said Const. Craig Brister, a spokesperson for Toronto Police.

TTC service was affected in the area but has since cleared.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified, investigators say.

More to come