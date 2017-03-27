1 man seriously injured in Queens Quay construction site accident
A construction worker in his 40s was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a panel fell on him. (Jorge Costa/CTV)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 12:34PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 27, 2017 12:43PM EDT
A male construction worker was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a panel fell on him at an East Bayfront construction site.
At 11:30 a.m., a man in his 40s was pinned by the panel at Queens Quay and Lower Jarvis Street, said Const. Craig Brister, a spokesperson for Toronto Police.
TTC service was affected in the area but has since cleared.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified, investigators say.
More to come