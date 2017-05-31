

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Ornge Air Ambulance rushed a person with critical injuries to a local trauma centre Wednesday after a multiple-vehicle crash in Halton Hills.

The collision happened at 9th Line and Steeles Avenue around 3:30 p.m. when a gravel truck collided with a pickup truck, according to Halton Regional Police.

The victim is in critical condition, Ornge told CP24. There is no word on the victim's age or gender.

Investigators haven't released the number of occupants involved in the crash at this time.

Steeles Avenue is shut down in both directions between Trafalgar Road and 10th Line, along with southbound 9th Line at Sideroad 5, causing heavy delays in the area.

The road closure is expected to last for several hours, police said.