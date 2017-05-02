One person was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries from a residential neighbourhood in Waterdown, Ont. late Tuesday afternoon. 

Heavy police presence, including forensics investigators was reported around 4 p.m. along Chesapeake Drive near Waterdown District High School, as investigators cordoned off the street. 

Hamilton police have not released the nature of the investigation. 

The victim is in life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.

More to come…