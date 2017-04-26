1 person rushed to hospital after North York crash involving a motorcycle
The collision reconstruction unit is on scene and have closed off the area for the investigation. (CP24)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 9:03PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 10:48PM EDT
One person was rushed to a trauma centre after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in North York.
It happened at Leslie Street and Corning Road around 7 p.m., Toronto police say.
The victim is in serious condition, according to paramedics.
Leslie Street between Van Horne Avenue and Corning Road is closed for an investigation.
There is no word on the victim’s gender or age.