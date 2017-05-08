

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





One person was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries following a crash in Aurora on Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred at Wellington Street between Leslie Street and Highway 404 shortly before 4 p.m.

The victim is in life-threatening condition, according to York Regional Police.

There is no word on their gender or age.

Police have not said if the victim was a pedestrian or in a vehicle at the time of the crash.

The major collision bureau was called in to investigate.

Wellington Street was closed in both directions between Leslie Street and Highway 404 for two hours. It has since reopened.