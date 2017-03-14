

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 50-year-old woman is dead after an alleged shooting happened early Tuesday morning at a home in Barrie, Ont.

The incident occurred at 2:40 a.m. along Kozlov Street near Livingstone Street West and Bayfield Street.

When Barrie police arrived, a woman was found unresponsive, suffering from a "serious wound," according to a news release.

The victim was rushed to hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police say.

No arrests have been made, but homicide detectives believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Police have not released the name of a possible suspect and officers will not be identifying the victim until the next-of-kin are notified.

An autopsy is scheduled on Wednesday to determine the woman's cause of death.

There is in no concern for public safety, investigators say.

Anyone with information about the homicide are asked to call police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.