

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





The provincial government is tackling backlog and traffic headaches on Highway 400 by widening a 10 kilometre stretch between Vaughan and King Township, taking it from six to eight lanes.

The lanes would be added between Major Mackenzie Drive and King Road to improve traffic flow during peak hours. This includes the construction of High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes to be built in both directions.

Ontario is investing $89.9 million for the project, noting part of the focus is creating jobs.

“Adding new lanes will help keep traffic moving so that businesses can continue to operate and people get where they need to be sooner,” Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca said in a news release Tuesday.

Nearly 123,000 vehicles travel on the highway every day.

Del Duca added that widening of Highway 400 in York Region will create approximately 629 construction jobs.

The project is scheduled for completion by fall 2020.