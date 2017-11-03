

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A total of ten pedestrians and one cyclist were struck by vehicles on Friday, with six of the incidents occurring during the morning rush hour.

The collisions happened at locations across the city with the first one reported just after 1 a.m. and the most recent one occurring at around 7 p.m.

Most of the victims sustained minor or non-life threatening injuries but one woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle near Steeles Avenue and Dufferin Street at around 6:50 a.m.

A two-year-old child was also injured at around the same time after being “bumped” by a vehicle near Jane Street and Harding Avenue, police say.

The child’s injuries are described as minor.

The rash of accidents involving pedestrians comes amid a police campaign dubbed ‘Step Up and Be Safe,’ which is aimed at educating pedestrians about “safe walking habits” and warning them about “collision risks” that do exist.

The campaign was launched on Monday and runs until Nov. 5.

“We see a rise in pedestrian-involved collisions beginning about the mid part of September and peaking the end of November. What that has to do with is the shorter daylight hours and an increase in the number of pedestrians travelling through the area when it is dark,” Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24. “In the end it is a shared responsibility. Mistakes are being made on both sides but the drivers are operating in a motor vehicle and are very likely not to be injured as a result of striking a pedestrian.”

According to Stibbe, 1,418 pedestrians had been struck by vehicles this year as of Oct. 31.

He said that number is down slightly from the 1,530 pedestrians that had been struck by vehicles by the same point last year but is nonetheless a cause for concern.

“That is still not good. Having 1,418 people struck is still bad,” he said. “Individuals asses the level of risk they are willing to take on and unfortunately it is often a case of ‘I think I can make it.’ The moment you say the words “I think I can’ that is the problem. If you have misjudged one thing it could be the difference between life and death.”

Police are continuing to investigate all of these collisions.

Stibbe said that while there can be many reasons for crashes involving pedestrians, something as simple as making eye contact with drivers can make a difference.

Asked about the sheer number of incidents while attending the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair on Friday, Mayor Tory said it is “troubling.”

“It concerns me this is happen any time. These are very, very bad incidents that threaten lives and so on,” he said. “The bottom line is that we have to continue doing all the things we are doing in terms of signals and having more lights and all those kind of things but drivers have to be more alert and more careful. Especially at this time of year but every day of the year with no exception.”