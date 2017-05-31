

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Ornge Air Ambulance rushed a 15-year-old teenage boy with critical injuries to Sick Kids Hospital Wednesday evening after a multiple-vehicle crash in Halton Hills.

The collision happened at Ninth Line and Steeles Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

A pickup truck was travelling eastbound on Steeles Avenue when it turned north, colliding "broadside" with an oncoming fully loaded gravel truck. The truck was pushed into a traffic light pole, according to Halton Regional Police.

The pole fell onto the gravel truck, bringing a hydro line down with it, a news release said.

The 15-year-old passenger was extricated from the pickup truck by Milton Fire Department before being airlifted to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto by Ornge. There is no update on his condition at this time.

A second victim was also taken to a local hospital. The driver suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the fully-loaded gravel truck was unharmed. Police say charges are currently pending.

Steeles Avenue is shut down in both directions between Trafalgar Road and Tenth Line, causing heavy delays in the area.

The Reconstruction Unit took over the investigation. Charges are currently pending, according to police.

The roadway is expected to reopen around midnight.