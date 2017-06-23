

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A 15-year-old male is fighting to stay alive after being stabbed at a TTC subway station overnight.

The young man, who is currently being treated in hospital, was stabbed several times at Warden Station. Police were called to the scene shortly before 2 a.m.

Investigators say they are looking for a male seen fleeing the scene but didn’t provide any additional information on the suspect.

The TTC has closed Warden Station, forcing subways to bypass it completely. Busses are also being rerouted to other subway stations nearby.

TTC officials said they expect Warden Station to remain closed throughout the morning rush.