

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Eighteen people were taken to hospital after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected at a restaurant in Scarborough’s Golden Mile area.

Elevated levels of the poisonous gas were detected at the back of a Mandarin restaurant in the Eglinton Avenue and Birchmount Road area after a number of people reported feeling unwell Wednesday afternoon, Toronto Fire Services said.

Paramedics initially checked over seven people at the scene, but later said a total of 18 people were eventually taken to three separate hospitals to be checked out. Most of them are employees of the restaurant, paramedics said.

The restaurant and an adjoining business were evacuated and the gas company was called to the scene to determine the source of the leak.