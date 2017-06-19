

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Two young girls – aged two and four – have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries in Scarborough’s Malvern-area on Monday night after falling from a second-storey window of a home onto concrete.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. along Burkwood Crescent, near Sheppard Avenue East and Neilson Road.

Both children were taken to the Hospital for Sick Kids downtown.

The two-year-old was "seriously injured" in the fall, while the older girl was hurt but appeared to be in better shape when crews arrived at the scene, Toronto paramedics told CP24.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the incident.

It's not clear if the children were alone at the private home when they were hurt, Toronto Police Const. Steve Hammond said.