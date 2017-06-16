

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Two men were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out at a house in east Hamilton on Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the residential home on Chestnut Avenue, between Cannon Street East and Barton Street East around 7:15 p.m.

The victims both suffered smoke inhalation, Hamilton fire spokesperson Claudio Mostacci told CP24. There is no word on their current condition.

Three dogs were also inside the home at the time of the blaze. They were treated by animal control officers on the front lawn of the home and are expected to make a full recovery.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire was caused by “careless smoking” on the second floor of the home.