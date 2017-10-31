

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in Brampton last year.

On May 13, 2016 a man was shot in the chest in the area of Lisa Street and Dixie Road at around 9 p.m., investigators said.

The incident took place in a strip mall in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man without vital signs. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified by police as Kadeem Bascombe of Mississauga.

Over the course of the investigation into this fatal incident, police conducted multiple search warrants where they seized three handguns, two rifles and a shotgun. As well, a large quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana was also seized at the time.

Initially, police arrested 36-year-old Ronald Junior Thomas of Brampton on numerous firearm and drug related charges on Oct. 20. However, officers later charged Thomas and a second suspect – identified as 24-year-old Treston Brown of Brampton – with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.