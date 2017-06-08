

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Two men have been charged with several drug-related offences after Halton police seized $30,000 of cocaine in Milton early Thursday.

The arrest comes from an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Oakville, which began this spring.

As a result, police obtained a search warrant for a home in Haxton Heights in the early morning hours, according to a news release.

Investigators seized $30,000 worth of cocaine, cash and numerous cellphones.

D’Shawn Rose, 24, from Milton is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of recognizance.

Christopher Macnevin, 40, from Oakville is charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Rose was held for a bail hearing in a Milton court Thursday, while Macnevin was released and is scheduled to appear in court on July 11.