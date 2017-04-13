

Joshua Freeman and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Two men have been taken to hospital, one of them with serious injuries, after shots were fired in Scarborough’s Chester Le neighbourhood on Thursday evening.

Multiple shots were fired in a laneway at Chester Le Boulevard and Pettibone Square, around 6:30 p.m., Toronto police say.

Two victims were conscious following the shooting. One was shot in the leg and shoulder and the other was shot in the arm, according to investigators.

Paramedics confirmed one man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, while the other man was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

No arrests have been made.

More to come...