2 men injured in Scarborough shooting
Multiple shots were fired, injuring two men in Scarborough's Tam O'Shanter neighbourhood on Monday evening. (CP24)
Joshua Freeman and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 6:03PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 12, 2017 8:04PM EDT
Two men have been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Scarborough's Tam O'Shanter neighbourhood on Monday evening.
Multiple shots were fired in the area of Bay Mills Boulevard and Birchmount Road around 5:30 p.m.
One man was shot in the arm, while the other was shot in the leg, Toronto police said.
Both victims are in non-life-threatning condition, according to investigators.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. The cause of the shooting is still be investigated.