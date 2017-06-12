Two men have been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Scarborough's Tam O'Shanter neighbourhood on Monday evening. 

Multiple shots were fired in the area of Bay Mills Boulevard and Birchmount Road around 5:30 p.m.

One man was shot in the arm, while the other was shot in the leg, Toronto police said. 

Both victims are in non-life-threatning condition, according to investigators. 

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. The cause of the shooting is still be investigated. 