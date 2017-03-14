

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Two men in their 20s used their fists instead of cash on Monday to pay a delivery man for their pizza order.

The employee was responding to a pizza delivery request at an Oakville home on Maurice Drive when he was threatened with a knife, punched and robbed, Halton police say.

The suspects stole a small amount of cash and the pizza the man was carrying, before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspects were black men in their 20s.

One is described as 5'9" with a thin build, and was wearing a black jacket with a hood.

The other is described as 5'5" with an average build, and was wearing a dark jacket, ski mask and sky blue jeans.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at 905-825-4747, ext. 2216 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.