

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Discipline procedures are currently underway for two more TTC workers who failed the agency's new random drug and alcohol screening when it was first implemented earlier this month.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross confirmed Thursday the pair tested positive for drugs on May 15 and May 22.

One employee is a union member, while the other is a non-union member. Neither employee was a vehicle operator, Ross told CP24.

The news means a total of four TTC employees have failed drug or alcohol tests since testing was implemented on May 8.

This finding comes nearly a month after two workers were found to be impaired on the first day the new testing program was implemented. One was found to be under the influence of alcohol and the other drugs.

Earlier Ross said, the TTC is being “very very careful” about how it implements the new program, but the transit commission has maintained the importance of the new random drug and alcohol policy.

"While we are disappointed this does affirm that this program is necessary to ensure that the system remains safe," he said.

Depite heated debate over its implementation by the union representing TTC workers, which has staunchly opposed the screening measures, an Ontario court ruled in April that there was a “demonstrated workplace drug and alcohol problem at the TTC” and therefore the commission was within its rights to introduce a testing program.

Ross has said in the past that the tests, done by a third party, do not test employees for casual drug and alcohol use that occurs outside of work hours.