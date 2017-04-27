

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Two Canada Border Services Agency officers at Pearson International Airport are among five people arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for breach of trust and drug importation offences.

Between January 2016 and April 2017, the RCMP alleges the guards were importing cocaine through the country’s busiest airport.

Patrick Ruddy, 37, from Toronto, along with Brano Andrews, 41, from Barrie, Ont. face three charges, according to RCMP, for breach of trust by a public officer, conspiracy of importing illegal substances and importing illegal substances.

Three other Ontario residents have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Roberto Leyva, 32, from Niagara Falls, Ont. and Keith Hamid, 41, from Brampton each face two charges for conspiracy to import a control substance and importing a controlled substance, while Rennie Escoffery, 57, from Brampton is charged with conspiracy to import a control substance.

The one-and-a-half-year joint investigation between RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency lead to seizures of cocaine shipped from Colombia and Jamaica that were destined for Toronto.

The group is suspected of facilitating the importation of 30 kilos of cocaine, according to police.

“All allegations of improper or illegal behavior by CBSA employees are taken very seriously, and we continue to fully co-operate with the RCMP, who is leading the investigation,” Goran Vragovic, regional director general with CBSA, said in a press release.

“These allegations in no way reflect upon the true professionalism, dedication and integrity displayed each and every day by our CBSA staff.”

The accused were expected to appear at a Brampton courthouse for bail hearings on Thursday.