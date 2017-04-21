

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A child and an adult were struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in a Scarborough neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.

The collision happened at the intersection of Halfmoon Square and Canmore Boulevard at 3:30 p.m., Toronto police say.

There is no word on the victims’ gender.

The child, who police believe is six-years-old, was rushed to hospital is life-threatening condition, paramedics told CP24.

The other victim was treated on scene by paramedics.

There is no word on the extent of the adult’s injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene, police say.

Canmore Boulevard is closed from Halfmoon Square to Parade Square, according to investigators.

More to come…