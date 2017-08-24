

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two people are facing charges in connection with a shooting in the city’s east end that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Tyrone Tomlinson was fatally shot on Langford Avenue, just north of Danforth Avenue, on Feb. 5 shortly after midnight.

Following the shooting, Tomlinson was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto back in February, Tomlinson’s mother Princess Mcfaquhar said her son’s death had torn their family apart.

Mcfaquhar said Tomlinson was a father to his three-year-old son who “had plans for his future.”

The family urged for those involved to turn themselves into police.

On Wednesday, police charged 21-year-old Sabriya Dantas-Ismail, of Toronto, with obstructing justice and obstruction of a peace officer in relation to the fatal incident.

As well, 26-year-old Omar Davis, of Toronto, was charged with second degree murder on Thursday.

Dantas-Ismail and Davis are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.